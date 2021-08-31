Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Shares Down 11.1%

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA) fell 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 8,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 266,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.02.

About Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

