SHIBA INU Hits Market Cap of $2.86 Billion (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SHIBA INU has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and $224.46 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

