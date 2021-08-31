Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $64.00. 1,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

