Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Down 2.8% Following Insider Selling

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) dropped 2.8% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $36.63 and last traded at $36.63. Approximately 226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 282,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Specifically, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,915,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

