Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.21

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.21 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.01). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 54,607 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.21. The company has a market capitalization of £36.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.05.

About Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

