Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $24.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,524.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,703. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,509.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,313.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

