Shopping Hits One Day Volume of $796,512.00 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Shopping has a market cap of $58.85 million and approximately $796,512.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $62.47 or 0.00132940 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 942,008 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

