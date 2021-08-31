Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Decreases By 20.8%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,570,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 89,130,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

AMD stock opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $4,365,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

