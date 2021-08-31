Short Interest in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Grows By 25.4%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,500,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the July 29th total of 9,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $156.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average of $161.70. The company has a market cap of $98.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,179,005 shares of company stock valued at $465,516,720. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 10.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Airbnb by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

