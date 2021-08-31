Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rises By 28.0%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the July 29th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.86. Airbus has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EADSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.16.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

