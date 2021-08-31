Short Interest in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Grows By 28.3%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the July 29th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 127,911 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 349,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 515,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALYA. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $145.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.92. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million. Analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

