Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Drops By 18.4%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the July 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ALNPY stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. ANA has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.42.

ANA Company Profile

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

