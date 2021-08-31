Short Interest in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Declines By 20.9%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the July 29th total of 176,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Argan by 92.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Argan by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Argan by 7.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argan in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Argan in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argan alerts:

AGX traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. 626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,045. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.54. Argan has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.