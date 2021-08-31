Short Interest in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rises By 22.4%

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the July 29th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstroNova in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ALOT opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.49 million, a PE ratio of 76.40, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.77.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

