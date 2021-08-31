Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Expands By 26.5%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEXAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale set a $10.34 price target on Atos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.61 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Atos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.98.

Shares of AEXAY opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Atos has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

