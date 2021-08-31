Short Interest in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rises By 21.1%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 669,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.79 million. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

