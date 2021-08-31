Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Drops By 20.1%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 29th total of 116,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.