Short Interest in Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Drops By 22.2%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BNET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,488. Bion Environmental Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.