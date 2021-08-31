Short Interest in Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Drops By 22.2%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,488. Bion Environmental Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

