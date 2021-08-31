Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declines By 20.1%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 29th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MYN remained flat at $$14.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,853. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

