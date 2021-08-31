Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declines By 20.1%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 29th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE MYN remained flat at $$14.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,853. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $14.67.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
