Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Drops By 20.7%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS BTVCY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.04. Britvic has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTVCY. Societe Generale cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.33 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.72 target price on shares of Britvic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.55.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

