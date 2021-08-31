Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Declines By 41.2%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

BCHHF stock remained flat at $$553.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $533.95 and a 200 day moving average of $506.79. Bucher Industries has a 12 month low of $523.00 and a 12 month high of $553.50.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

