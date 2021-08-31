Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Declines By 41.2%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
BCHHF stock remained flat at $$553.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $533.95 and a 200 day moving average of $506.79. Bucher Industries has a 12 month low of $523.00 and a 12 month high of $553.50.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.