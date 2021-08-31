Short Interest in Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Drops By 21.8%

Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the July 29th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CDVIQ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 12,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,199. Cal Dive International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Cal Dive International Company Profile

Cal Dive International, Inc operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

