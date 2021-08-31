Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Rises By 22.6%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 478,200 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 390,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth about $2,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

CHMI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. 141,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,069. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%. Equities analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

