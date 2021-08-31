Short Interest in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Drops By 21.5%

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.88% of China Finance Online worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

NASDAQ JRJC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. 21,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,111. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. China Finance Online has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.