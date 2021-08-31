Short Interest in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Drops By 22.2%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CRK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 3,089,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,437. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.65. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $69,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $1,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 566,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
