Short Interest in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Drops By 22.2%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CRK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 3,089,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,437. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.65. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $69,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $1,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 566,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

