Short Interest in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Drops By 21.5%

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 159,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $310.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, research analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,572.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 733.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. 53.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

