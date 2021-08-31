Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Grows By 27.9%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 391,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,303.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Daifuku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DAIUF opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. Daifuku has a 52-week low of $84.02 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average is $93.18.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

