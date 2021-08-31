Short Interest in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Rises By 23.9%

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 29th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

NYSE DCP traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. 7,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,978. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

