Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Drops By 35.3%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 289.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGKLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

EGKLF stock remained flat at $$16.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

