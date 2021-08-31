Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Drops By 34.9%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the July 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fast Retailing stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $65.71. 26,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,468. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $59.21 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRCOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fast Retailing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CLSA cut shares of Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Fast Retailing

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

