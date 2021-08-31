Short Interest in Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Drops By 35.5%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the July 29th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.10 price objective on Flow Traders and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of FLTDF remained flat at $$41.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. Flow Traders has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $45.91.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

