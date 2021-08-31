Short Interest in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Decreases By 21.6%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the July 29th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:TV traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,019. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,034,000 after buying an additional 5,147,390 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,131,022,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,274,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,276,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,944,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,575 shares during the period. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TV shares. Benchmark started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.