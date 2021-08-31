Short Interest in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Declines By 21.4%

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IF Bancorp stock remained flat at $$22.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. 89 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. IF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in IF Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IF Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IF Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.