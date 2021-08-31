Short Interest in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Declines By 21.4%

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
IF Bancorp stock remained flat at $$22.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. 89 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. IF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.
About IF Bancorp
IF Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
