Short Interest in Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Decreases By 21.7%

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IMNPQ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 60,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,273. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

Get Immune Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product, Bertilimumab, is a human monoclonal antibody that binds eotaxin-1, a chemokine that attracts eosinophils to the site of inflammation.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.