Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Declines By 18.5%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 62,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 860,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.