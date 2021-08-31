Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Decreases By 21.7%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.85. 1,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,524. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.94 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.