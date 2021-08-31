Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Decreases By 18.4%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the July 29th total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter worth approximately $22,616,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 25.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,067,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 422,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 242,725 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 318,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 199,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of ITRN opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $610.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

