Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Rises By 22.7%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 4,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 873,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,832,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.26. 18,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.44 and its 200 day moving average is $164.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $133.86 and a 1 year high of $191.02.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

