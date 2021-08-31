Short Interest in Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Declines By 18.2%

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFSYY opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. Lifestyle International has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

