Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Declines By 20.6%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the July 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000.

MFD traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,398. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

