Short Interest in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Drops By 18.5%

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 302,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 371,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Materion by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Materion by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Materion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Materion by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Materion by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. Materion has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.55.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

