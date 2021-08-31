Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Declines By 20.6%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 29th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $176.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NACCO Industries by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.