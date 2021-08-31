Short Interest in NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Drops By 22.2%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
NovelStem International stock remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. NovelStem International has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.35.
NovelStem International Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.