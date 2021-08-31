Short Interest in NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Drops By 22.2%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NovelStem International stock remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. NovelStem International has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

