Short Interest in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Rises By 25.4%

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the July 29th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1,614.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,993 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,052,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 474.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,997,000 after acquiring an additional 878,236 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 89.8% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

