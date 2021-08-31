Short Interest in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Declines By 18.6%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 29th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $225.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTRK. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $165,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $353,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,577 in the last ninety days. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ontrak by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ontrak by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

