Short Interest in PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Decreases By 22.5%

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the July 29th total of 378,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHK. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHK traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. 180,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

