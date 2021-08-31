Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Expands By 22.5%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 29th total of 95,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 24.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of METC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. 2,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $391.25 million, a P/E ratio of 79.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

METC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

