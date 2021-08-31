Short Interest in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Decreases By 20.1%

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 29th total of 685,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $115.75. 24,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after purchasing an additional 256,473 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 244,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

