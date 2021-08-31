Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Decreases By 21.4%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the July 29th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. 304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $29.91.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.