Short Interest in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Drops By 19.8%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 368.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SUVPF opened at $665.00 on Tuesday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $382.00 and a 52 week high of $665.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $568.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.38.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

